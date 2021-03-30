Brett Young Celebrates His 7th No. 1 Song With 'Lady'

Brett Young is celebrating scoring his 7th consecutive No. 1 single after his latest track "Lady" took the No. 1 spot on both the both Country Aircheck/Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay Charts.
Young had this to say, "There aren't many words to describe how this one feels... I'm still wrapping my head around seven in a row, then for it to be on a song like 'Lady,' is so incredibly special.
"I'm forever grateful to the fans, radio and all of our partners for embracing it like they have, making it a soundtrack to their lives and sharing their own stories back with me. Thank you all and can't wait to share what's next!"
Watch a video that celebrates this new milestone below:
