Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi has weighed in on the rock is dead debate, led mostly in recent years by KISS bassist Gene Simmons, Iommi says that he has heard that claim for years and he does not believe that rock will ever die.

Iommi was asked about the debate in a new interview to discuss the "Heaven and Hell" and "Mob Rules" deluxe reissues and he said, "I don't think rock is going to die.

"That's been said for years. I mean, how many times I've heard that statement over the past 50-odd years? It's quite a lot, really. I think good music is not going to go. There's always going to be a market for it.

"There are going to be an amount of bands that fall by the wayside - as there always is, there always will be. But there are certain bands that are going to stick out and going to be there.

"You've got Metallica up there - they're not going to go away. They've got a lot of fans and they've got a great fanbase. There are a lot of bands out there. No, the music is not going to go away."



