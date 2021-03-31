(hennemusic) Pearl Jam's 2021 UK and European tour has been rescheduled for the summer of 2022. The shows in support of their latest album, "Gigaton" - which were first moved last July to this year - have been rebooked as the world continues to address the coronavirus pandemic.
"A year after postponing the 2020 tour, it remains difficult to again postpone getting back on the road," says the group. "Pearl Jam is encouraged by the vaccine rollouts happening around the world and eagerly awaits the day they can safely tour again. In the meantime, the band hopes everyone will stay vigilant and keep wearing their masks in anticipation of gathering together safely in 2022."
Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Fans who are unable to attend the new dates should reach out to their point of purchase for ticket options, while Ten Club ticket holders will receive an email with further information. See the rescheduled dates here.
Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Explains His Love Of Baseball
Pearl Jam Preview Home Shows Livestream
Pearl Jam Share 'Daughter' From 2018 Seattle Home Show Series Stream
Pearl Jam To Stream Second Night Of 2018 Seattle Home Show Series
Pearl Jam Tribute Band Changes Name After Legal Threat
B-Sides: Weezer Go Radiohead, Pearl Jam Vs. Pearl Jamm and more
Pearl Jam Release Uncensored 'Jeremy' Video 2020 In Review
Pearl Jam Share Footage From Rome Concert Webcast
Pearl Jam And Foo Fighters Stars Shares Songs From New Project
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022- more
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eddie Van Halen Grammy Tribute Idea Didn't Seem Right To Wolfgang- Trivium's Matt Heafy Streams 'Silence In The Snow' Acoustic EP- Saliva Revisit 'Every Six Seconds'- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate
Switchfoot Do Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon
Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022
Atreyu 'Underrated' In New Video
KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction
The Eagles' 'Millennium Concert' Gets Vinyl Release
Cream Announce Vinyl Debut Of Goodbye Tour Show
Singled Out: Casey Hensley's If I Pray