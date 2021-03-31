Pearl Jam Push Back UK and European Tour To 2022

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam's 2021 UK and European tour has been rescheduled for the summer of 2022. The shows in support of their latest album, "Gigaton" - which were first moved last July to this year - have been rebooked as the world continues to address the coronavirus pandemic.

"A year after postponing the 2020 tour, it remains difficult to again postpone getting back on the road," says the group. "Pearl Jam is encouraged by the vaccine rollouts happening around the world and eagerly awaits the day they can safely tour again. In the meantime, the band hopes everyone will stay vigilant and keep wearing their masks in anticipation of gathering together safely in 2022."

Previously purchased tickets will remain valid for all rescheduled shows. Fans who are unable to attend the new dates should reach out to their point of purchase for ticket options, while Ten Club ticket holders will receive an email with further information. See the rescheduled dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

