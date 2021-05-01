.

At The Gates Premiere 'Spectre Of Extinction' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2021

At The Gates album cover art courtesy The Orchard

At The Gates have released a music video for their new single "Spectre of Extinction", which features a guest lead-guitar appearance by King Diamond guitarist Andy La Rocque.

The song is the first single from the band's forthcoming album, "The Nightmare Of Being", that will be released by Century Media Records on July 2nd.

Tomas Lindberg Redant had this to say, "It is always very hard to choose which song to release to the public first, especially with this album having so many layers and textures.

"We did feel, however, that this, the opening track of the record, represented the overall feel of the album. It has the musical depths that you would expect from an At The Gates track, and still carries that intensity and urgency that we have always tried to get across with our music.

"For the video, it was wonderful to be able to continue the work with the mighty Patric Ullaeus, as he understands our vision with the music and is willing to go all the way to portray the song's inner dimensions. I think he did that excellently with this one and I'm very proud of the result.

"The lyrics deal with humanity's will and how that clashes with our consciousness, and our knowledge of our mortality. Enjoy!" Watch the video below:


News > At The Gates

