Serj Tankian Releases 'Rumi' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-01-2021

Serj Tankian EP cover art

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has released a brand new music video for his latest single "Rumi". The track comes from his five-track "Elasticity" EP.

The song is named after Serj's six-year-old son and the 13th century Sufi poet and Tankian recruited Craig Ray to direct and produce the video. SErj had this to say, "Lyrical specificity in music is generally discouraged because less people internalize them as they have less of a personal connection.

"But there are cases where it is vital if the inspiration and muse is specific. In this case, a father talking to his son and reverence to the poet that inspired the son's name could not be re-written so one can generalize." Watch the video below:


News > Serj Tankian

