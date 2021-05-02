Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are sharing a live performance video for "Trip The Light Fantastic", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

Singer Josh Kiszka was inspired to write the lyrics to the song while watching an ice cube rise and fall in his drink at 2 a.m. at Hollywood's Sunset Marquis hotel one night in 2019.

The movements of the ice made him think of a favorite philosopher, the late British theologist Alan Watts, who described human existence as a kind of ebb and flow. "That's what I saw in the ice cube," Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "That's what 'Ah Sri Rama Jayam Ram' is about," he adds, quoting the song's mantra.

Greta Van Fleet recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

