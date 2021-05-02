.

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Bruce Henne | 05-02-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Greta Van Fleet video still

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are sharing a live performance video for "Trip The Light Fantastic", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

Singer Josh Kiszka was inspired to write the lyrics to the song while watching an ice cube rise and fall in his drink at 2 a.m. at Hollywood's Sunset Marquis hotel one night in 2019.

The movements of the ice made him think of a favorite philosopher, the late British theologist Alan Watts, who described human existence as a kind of ebb and flow. "That's what I saw in the ice cube," Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "That's what 'Ah Sri Rama Jayam Ram' is about," he adds, quoting the song's mantra.

Greta Van Fleet recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video

Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims

Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album

Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online

Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

News > Greta Van Fleet

advertisement
Day In Rock

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more

All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more

Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more

Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more

Reviews

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video

Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons

The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour

Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'

Hooters' Eric Bazilian Takes Fans Back To The 80s With New Video

Gentle Giant Share Video For Steve Wilson Remix Of 'Just The Same'

Suzi Quatro Asks 'Do Ya Dance' With New Video

Authority Zero Streaming New EP 'The Back Nine'