(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are sharing a live performance video for "Trip The Light Fantastic", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."
Singer Josh Kiszka was inspired to write the lyrics to the song while watching an ice cube rise and fall in his drink at 2 a.m. at Hollywood's Sunset Marquis hotel one night in 2019.
The movements of the ice made him think of a favorite philosopher, the late British theologist Alan Watts, who described human existence as a kind of ebb and flow. "That's what I saw in the ice cube," Kiszka tells Rolling Stone. "That's what 'Ah Sri Rama Jayam Ram' is about," he adds, quoting the song's mantra.
Greta Van Fleet recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album
Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online
Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel
Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'
Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video
Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video- Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons- The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour- Atreyu- more
All-Star Tribute To Pink Floyd's Wish You Were Here Coming- Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson Doing Screenplay- Karma To Burn's Will Mecum Dies From Accidental Fall- more
Former Judas Priest Member Dead at 73- Black Sabbath- Twenty One Pilots Stream 'Choker' Video- Queen Go Behind Roger Taylor Hits- Chevelle Release 'Mars Simula' Video- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has 'Done 15 Tracks' For New Album- KISS To Rock 202 Tribeca Film Festival- Genesis North American Reunion Tour Dates- Coldplay To Deliver 'Higher Power'- more
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video
Royal Blood Stream New Album Typhoons
The Dead Daisies Announce Get Out Of The House Tour
Atreyu Get Visual For 'Catastrophe'
Hooters' Eric Bazilian Takes Fans Back To The 80s With New Video
Gentle Giant Share Video For Steve Wilson Remix Of 'Just The Same'
Suzi Quatro Asks 'Do Ya Dance' With New Video
Authority Zero Streaming New EP 'The Back Nine'