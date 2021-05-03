Paul Stanley Open To KISS Farewell Reunion

KISS frontman Paul Stanley says that he is open to idea of original guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss doing reunion jams with the band on their farewell tour.

Stanley was asked about the possibility of including Ace and Peter on the upcoming End Of The Road Farewell Tour during an appearance on Inside With Paulo Baron and he responded, "I don't rule anything out. I have to say that we wouldn't be here today if not for our past.

"If Peter and Ace hadn't been there at the beginning, we wouldn't be here today. But I will also say that if Peter and Ace had stayed with the band, we also wouldn't be here today. So you have to put it into some sort of balance and perspective.

He added, "If there is a way to include them in celebrating the final tour, yeah, I'm open to it. It has to make sense and it has to feel right, because the band has existed far, far, far too long without them to let anybody spoil this or make it less than it should be. If there's no joy in it, I'm not interested." Watch the interview below:

Related Stories

KISS To Rock 2021 Tribeca Film Festival

Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June

KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

Paul Stanley Sees No Reason For New Music From KISS

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder'

KISS Add Two New Stops To End Of The Road Farewell Tour

KISS Can't Continue Beyond End Of Road Tour Due To Age Says Paul

Doug Aldrich Reflects On Awkward Audition For KISS When He Was 18

News > KISS



