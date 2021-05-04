Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting

The Long Live Tom Hunting Benefit concert has been announced to help raise funds for the Exodus drummer who recently revealed that he is battling squamous cell carcinoma of the stomach.

The concert will be taking place on July 17th at On The Y in Sacramento, Ca and was organized by Tina Mattis of TMI Collaborations who state that all proceeds will go directly to Tom.

The show will feature performances from Blind Illusion, The Boneless Ones, and Jesus Crisis. More acts are expected to be announced. More details about the benefit can be found here.

Hunting's Exodus bandmate Gary Holt recently launched a GofundMe page to help raise funds for Tom's cancer battle and at press time the campaign has raised over $90,000 of the original $20K, then bumped to $50K goal.



