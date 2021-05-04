Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced the rescheduled dates for their Metal Tour of the Year that will feature support from Trivium and In Flames.

The tour is set to launch on August 20th in Austin, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater and will conclude on October 2nd in Quebec City, QC at the Centre Videotron.

Dave Mustaine had this to say, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!"

Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe added, "It's been far too long since we got together to do our thing- by 'we' I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER.

"Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together- I honestly don't think I've ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y'all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames.

"Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..." See the dates below:

Fri Aug 20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Sat Aug 21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sun Aug 22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

Tue Aug 24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Wed Aug 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Fri Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Sun Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

Tue Aug 31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center

Wed Sep 01 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion

Sat Sep 04 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Sun Sep 05 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Thu Sep 09 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago

Sat Sep 11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival*

Sun Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Mon Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

Wed Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

Thu Sep 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Sat Sep 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Sun Sep 19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Mon Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion

Wed Sep 22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Fri Sep 24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre

Sun Sep 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis

Tue Sep 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

Thu Sep 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Fri Oct 01 - Laval, QC - Place Bell

Sat Oct 02 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron

*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.



Related Stories

Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine

Megadeth's Ellefson Teams Up With Jeff Scott Soto

Megadeth's David Ellefson Set Release Date For 'Dwellers'

Eddie Van Halen's Influence Went Beyond Guitar Says Megadeth Star

New Megadeth Album Is Almost Done Says Ellefson

Dave Mustaine Excited About Cover Song On Megadeth's New Album

Dave Mustaine Inks Megadeal With Gibson

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

News > Megadeth



