Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed

Megadeth and Lamb Of God have announced the rescheduled dates for their Metal Tour of the Year that will feature support from Trivium and In Flames.
The tour is set to launch on August 20th in Austin, TX at the Germania Insurance Amphitheater and will conclude on October 2nd in Quebec City, QC at the Centre Videotron.
Dave Mustaine had this to say, "Can you hear that sound of armies on the march - of destruction on the horizon? That's this tour, coming for you. We cannot wait to return to the stage and I promise you you do NOT want to miss these shows. You're not going to know what hit you!"
Lamb Of God frontman Randy Blythe added, "It's been far too long since we got together to do our thing- by 'we' I mean bands, road crew, bus drivers, truck drivers, local venue staff, vendors, audience, parking lot attendants, the freaking janitors- the whole damn enchilada. ALL OF US. TOGETHER.
"Everyone has been waiting, but the time has come to put the puzzle back together- I honestly don't think I've ever been more ready to hit the road with lamb of god. See y'all in a few months with Megadeth, Trivium, & In Flames.
"Over a year with no live music? These shows are gonna be INSANE..." See the dates below:
Fri Aug 20 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Sat Aug 21 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Sun Aug 22 - Woodlands, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
Tue Aug 24 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Wed Aug 25 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Aug 27 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Sun Aug 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
Tue Aug 31 - Reno, NV - Reno Events Center
Wed Sep 01 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 02 - Concord, CA - Concord Pavilion
Sat Sep 04 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Sun Sep 05 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Thu Sep 09 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - Chicago
Sat Sep 11 - Danville, VA - Blue Ridge Festival*
Sun Sep 12 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Mon Sep 13 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion
Wed Sep 15 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
Thu Sep 16 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
Sat Sep 18 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Sun Sep 19 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Mon Sep 20 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion
Wed Sep 22 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Fri Sep 24 - Mount Pleasant, MI - Soaring Eagle Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Sep 26 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis
Tue Sep 28 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
Thu Sep 30 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Fri Oct 01 - Laval, QC - Place Bell
Sat Oct 02 - Quebec City, QC - Centre Videotron
*Festival Date featuring all 4 bands.
