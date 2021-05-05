Bruce Springsteen To Receive The 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize

(hennemusic) Bruce Springsteen will be recognized this year as the latest recipient of the Woody Guthrie Prize. The Woody Guthrie Center will present the award in an event set to stream virtually May 13 for Woody Guthrie Center members.

Over 20 studio albums, Springsteen has used his storytelling ability to write songs that connect with people who faced the hard times and celebrated the good times. Often backed by the E Street Band, Springsteen's music provides a soundtrack of resilience, strength, heart, and joy despite or even in spite of the struggles thrown our way. Drawing from his experiences growing up in New Jersey, Springsteen's songs have connected on a universal level with fans worldwide. And those who have seen Springsteen perform live have seen his sweat, drive, and dedication to music and to his fans.

Springsteen's connection to Woody Guthrie is direct, frequently discussing how Guthrie's work inspired his own music and performing Guthrie songs regularly.

"I'm honored to receive the 2021 Woody Guthrie Prize," says Springsteen. "Woody wrote some of the greatest songs about America's struggle to live up its ideals in convincing fashion. He is one of my most important influences and inspirations."

"As an observer of the human condition and a reporter about the plight of common people, Bruce Springsteen is a true child of Woody Guthrie," explains Woody Guthrie Center Director Deana McCloud. "He continues Woody's work by writing about our struggles in this land of hope and dreams and provided one of our favorite performances of "This Land is Your Land" with Pete Seeger at the first Obama inauguration. The Woody Guthrie Center is proud to present Bruce with this well-deserved recognition for his lifetime of speaking for the disenfranchised and inspiring generations to find the power of their own voices." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

