Heart's Nancy Wilson To Perform With Seattle Symphony

Keavin Wiggins | 05-05-2021

Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson plans to take the stage with the Seattle Symphony at the Benaroya Hall in Seattle, WA for a special performance that will be taking place on July 9th.

The special show will feature Prince band vocalist Liv Warfield and follows the release of her very first solo album, "You And Me", which is set to hit stores on May 7th and features Warfield, Sammy Hagar, Guns N' Roses' Duff McKagan and the Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins as special guests.

Nancy spoke to Newsweek about the special performance. She said, "It's like, 'Why don't we just do a show and do a livestream of it and maybe get a couple more shows under our belts with various cities with the same charts with symphonies from those cities at performing art centers?

"So that's the pipe dream right now. I can't wait to put it together and do it. It will be fun.

