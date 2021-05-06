Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, May 6th. The episode will also see Foo frontman Dave Grohl join the host for an interview.

Grohl has recently been busy promoting his new documentary, "What Drives Us", which traces the inspiration of musicians to head out on the road and bring their music to the public.

The doc features interviews with an array of iconic figures spanning eras and genres, including Steven Tyler, Lars Ulrich, Ringo Starr, Flea, Brian Johnson, Slash, Duff McKagan, The Edge and more. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Dave Grohl And His Daughter Cover X Classic On Late Night TV

Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds' Video

Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt

Foo Fighters Push Back 2021 Tour Dates To Next Year

Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series

Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Documentary Film

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book

KISS, Foo Fighters, Steve Vai, Korn, Ghost Items Part Of Road Relief Auction

News > Foo Fighters



