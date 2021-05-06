Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters are scheduled to perform on NBC-TV's Late Night With Seth Meyers on Thursday, May 6th. The episode will also see Foo frontman Dave Grohl join the host for an interview.
Grohl has recently been busy promoting his new documentary, "What Drives Us", which traces the inspiration of musicians to head out on the road and bring their music to the public.
The doc features interviews with an array of iconic figures spanning eras and genres, including Steven Tyler, Lars Ulrich, Ringo Starr, Flea, Brian Johnson, Slash, Duff McKagan, The Edge and more. Read more here.
