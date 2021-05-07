Deep Purple And Blue Oyster Cult Push Back Tour

Hard rock legends Deep Purple have announced that they have been forced to postpone their UK tour in support for their latest album, "Whoosh", until the fall of next year.

The band will now be launching the trek, with special guests Blue Oyster Cult, on October 20th of 2022 in London at the O2 and wrapping up the tour on October 26th at the Manchester Arena.

They had this to say, "The health and safety of all our fans, crew and fellow band mates is our priority and so we are very sad and disappointed that due to the ongoing difficulties of the COVID virus our UK tour has been postponed and rescheduled to October 2022.

"All tickets including the VIP experience remain valid and we can't wait to see you all where we can celebrate and finally bring the house down safely. Thank you for all your loyalty and support." See the rescheduled dates below:

10/20 - O2 - London, England

10/22 - Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

10/23 - FD Arena - Leeds, England

10/25 - Utilita Arena - Birmingham, England

10/26 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England



