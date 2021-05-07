Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'

(hennemusic) Myles Kennedy is sharing audio of his new ballad track, "Love Rain Down", ahead of the May 14th release of his second solo album, "The Ides Of March."
The project sees the Alter Bridge rocker regroup with longtime friend and drummer Zia Uddin and bassist/manager Tim Tournier - who worked on Kennedy's 2018 debut, "Year Of The Tiger" - for the 2021 record, which was recorded in Florida with producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette.
The singer explained the difference between the two records in a recent interview with My Global Mind's Robert Cavuoto. "These songs were more a reflection on the state of the world, where 'Year Of The Tiger' was a reflection of my family and me. That CD came from a different place," says Kennedy. "This was still a very challenging record to write. I, like everyone else, thought there was so much uncertainty in the world. So many questions, and when you are writing about that constantly, you go down a rabbit hole as it can be very interesting what it can do to your psyche. As you continue to dig deeper and deeper, like on 'Ides Of March,' you can hear the concern in that narrative. There is a genuine fear of where things were going while trying to maintain a certain level of optimism. Balancing that is very important to me."
"The Ides Of March" will be available in a variety of formats, including digital, CD, black and colored 2LP vinyl, including Die Hard Limited Edition and Limited Deluxe Box options available via Napalm Records.
Kennedy recently announced a series of US dates in support of the album; he will perform a pair of headlining shows the Midwest in late June, before teaming up with Halestorn for gigs in Illinois and Wisconsin. here.
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'Get Along'
Myles Kennedy Announces First Dates For The Ides Of March Tour
Myles Kennedy Gets Animated To 'Get Along'
Wolfgang Van Halen Will Have A Good Run Predicts Myles Kennedy
Myles Kennedy Streams New Epic 'The Ides Of March'
Myles Kennedy Streams Debut Live Performance Of 'In Stride'
Myles Kennedy Streams Lead Single From New Album The Ides Of March
Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy And The Conspirators Releasing New Album
Alter Bridge And Slash Frontman Myles Kennedy Completes New Solo Album
Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Royal Blood Top Album Chart- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Van Weezer Release Show- more
Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more
Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more
Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Trivium and In Flames Tour Dates Revealed- Benefit Concert Announced For Exodus' Tom Hunting- Everclear, Living Colour, Hoobastank Tour- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Royal Blood Top Album Chart With 'Typhoons'
Set It Off Unplug For First Single From 'Midnight (The Final Chapter)'
Anthrax Stream Third Episode Of 40th Anniversary Video Series
Switchfoot Share New Song 'i need you (to be wrong)'
Myles Kennedy Shows Softer Side With 'Love Rain Down'
Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'
Coldplay Premiere New Song 'Higher Power' In Space
Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts