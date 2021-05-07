Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub With Over 180 Concerts

(hennemusic) Pearl Jam's Ten Club have launched a new digital concert archive platform for fan club members. Billed as an immersive live web hub, DEEP is opening as a searchable database featuring 186 official live recordings from the band's tours between 2000 and 2013.

Users can search their favorite shows by category and listen to custom-curated playlists, including "Best of CITY," "Best of YEAR," "Best Political Songs," "Best Covers," as well as playlists for new fans such as "Pearl Jam for Dummies," and many more.

By popular request, DEEP also features a Custom Setlist Generator: by inputting your name and birthday, you can receive a custom setlist generated in Eddie Vedder's instantly recognizable handwriting; the setlist also transforms into a streamable, custom playlist that has the added bonus of written personal descriptions for the Bootlegs, by you, the fans.

"We're really trying to make it easier for longtime Pearl Jam fans, bootleg aficionados and appreciators of Pearl Jam live music to stream the shows," says Ten Club's Tim Bierman. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

