Rolling Stones To Release A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach

The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be releasing their remixed, re-edited, and remastered concert film "The Rolling Stones -- A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach" on July 9th.

The film was captured during the band's performance at the Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro on February 8, 2006 and will be released in various formats including DVD+2CD, SD BD+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 3LP (pressed on blue, yellow, and green vinyl), 3LP pressed on clear vinyl (exclusive to Sound Of Vinyl) & digital.

Lead guitarist Keith Richards had this to say about the special concert, "Not that we're unused to playing some of the biggest shows in the world, but I must say Rio did take the cake."

Mercury Studios has also announced that they will be releasing a digital EP on May 28th that will include 4-songs from the show, "Sympathy For The Devil", "Wild Horses", "You Got Me Rocking", and "Happy", along with "Rough Justice" from the 2005 Salt Lake City concert video available in the Deluxe Edition.

Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting below:

RIO

1. Jumpin' Jack Flash

2. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)

3. You Got Me Rocking

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Oh No, Not You Again

6. Wild Horses

7. Rain Fall Down

8. Midnight Rambler

9. Night Time Is the Right Time

10. This Place Is Empty

11. Happy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy For The Devil

17. Start Me Up

18. Brown Sugar

19. You Can't Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

SALT LAKE CITY (Bonus show - deluxe versions only)

1. Start Me Up

2. You Got Me Rocking

3. She's So Cold

4. Tumbling Dice

5. Rain Fall Down

6. It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (but I Like It)

7. Wild Horses

8. All Down the Line

9. Night Time Is the Right Time

10. Slipping Away

11. Infamy

12. Miss You

13. Rough Justice

14. Get Off of My Cloud

15. Honky Tonk Women

16. Sympathy for the Devil

17. Brown Sugar

18. Jumpin' Jack Flash

19. You Can't Always Get What You Want

20. (I Can't Get No) Satisfaction

