Steve Miller Band Stream Classic Performance Of 'The Joker'

(hennemusic) The Steve Miller Band are streaming audio of a 1977 performance of their 1973 classic, "The Joker", in the latest preview to a new live album from their archives.

Due May 14, "Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977" features the group in concert at the Capital Center in Landover, MD. "This show captures the band right at the peak after 'The Joker', and in the middle of 'Fly Like An Eagle' and 'Book Of Dreams', a stream of hits," says Miller. "We decided to call it Breaking Ground because that's exactly what we were doing."

"The Joker" follows "Jet Airliner" and "Shu Ba Da Du Ma Ma Ma Ma" as the third song issued in advance of the album's release. The archival package will be available in multiple formats, including digital, CD, and 2LP black vinyl; while a live concert video featuring the full performance will be available to stream on The Coda Collection on Amazon Prime Video. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

