Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

Bruce Henne | 05-09-2021

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming video of a "Candlelight Sessions" performance of "Broken Bells", a track from their newly-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

"Broken Bells is what the fetter of society does to impact a pure and innocent soul," explained bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka recently. "Our intention is to remove the obligation of generational synthetic expectations; break down these walls and not build new ones."

The tune followed "My Way, Soon", "Age Of Machine" and "Heat Above" as the fourth single from "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

Greta Van Fleet recorded the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army" in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin; the group's second full length record recently debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

