Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Organizers have announced that the Original Misfits will be replacing My Chemical Romance as the Saturday night headliner at this year's Aftershock festival.

The event will be taking place on October 7th through 10th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California and will feature two headline performances from Metallica.

In addition to the Misfits, organizers have also announced several new acts have been added to the lineup including August Burns Red, Dropkick Murphys, and In This Moment.



