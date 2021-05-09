.

Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Keavin Wiggins | 05-09-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Misfits event poster

Organizers have announced that the Original Misfits will be replacing My Chemical Romance as the Saturday night headliner at this year's Aftershock festival.

The event will be taking place on October 7th through 10th at Discovery Park in Sacramento, California and will feature two headline performances from Metallica.

In addition to the Misfits, organizers have also announced several new acts have been added to the lineup including August Burns Red, Dropkick Murphys, and In This Moment.

Related Stories


Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Singled Out: Pretty Awkward's Misfits

Reunited Misfits Announce Show With Dropkick Murphys and Agnostic Front

The Original Misfits Announce Stadium Reunion Show

Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour

Classic Misfits Lineup Announce Historic Show

News > Misfits

advertisement
Day In Rock

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more

Rolling Stones Announce Concert Film- Coldplay Premiere New Song In Space- Pearl Jam Launch Archive Hub- Weezer To Rock Van Weezer Album Release Show - Brad Paisley- more

Foo Fighters To Rock Late Night With Seth Meyers- Modest Mouse Return With 'We Are Between'- Death Cab For Cutie Offering Live At The Showbox For 24 Hours- Pink Floyd- more

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup- Imagine Dragons Reveal 'Cutthroat' Video- Ill Nino and P.O.D.'s Sonny Sandoval Go 'All Or Nothing' With New Video- more

Reviews

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

Mother's Day Gift Guide

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions

advertisement
Latest News

Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure

Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie On First Birthday Since Brother's Death

Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death

Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video

NEEDTOBREATHE Share New Song, Announce Album And Tour

Misfits Replace My Chemical Romance At Music Festival

Fleetwood Mac Peter Green Tribute Concert Debuts In UK Top 5

Singled Out: All Good Things' For The Glory