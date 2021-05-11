.

Gears Release 'Game' Lyric Video

Keavin Wiggins | 05-11-2021

Gears video still

Gears have released a lyric video for their brand new single "Game". The song is the follow up to the group's previous single "So What?", which they released back in February.

Trip Six had this to say, “The most difficult thing that I have ever set out to accomplish has been to 'make it' in the music industry. Gears has come a long way in a rather short amount of time and while I'm not sure if we will ever become 'successful' in this industry so that we are able to make a comfortable living doing what we love, what I do know is that I feel most alive when I'm on that stage.

"Watching the crowd not only enjoying the music but singing along right there with us, meeting our fans after the show at the merch table, listening to how much they enjoy our music. I love everything about it. The hugs, hearing how much our music has done for them, in some cases even saving their life. For me, that is success, point-blank.

"So for now, we will continue to play this game. The music will go on and not only because it's my passion, but because of you, our FAMZ. Your happiness will always be important.” Watch the video below:


