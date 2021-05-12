Carrie Underwood Launching Las Vegas Residency

Carrie Underwood has announced that she will be launching her very first-ever residency at the end of the year that will be entitled REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency.

The residency will be kicking off December 1st at The Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas and will be followed by five additional performances on December 3, 4, 8, 10 and 11.

Carry had this to say, "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.

"It's such a special honor to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theatre at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."



She also explained the name of the series, "The show title refers to the fact that this show will reflect the amazing journey I've been on for the past 16 years, as well as a glimpse into what lies ahead."



