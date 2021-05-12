Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour

Korn have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer to launch a U.S. tour that will also feature their very special guest Staind.
The 28- city trek will be kicking off on August 5th at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, FL and will wrap up at this year's Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY on September 23rd.
pre-sale tickets will be going on sale beginning Thursday, May 13th at 10:00AM local time, and general on-sale for tickets launch on Friday, May 14thst at 12:00PM local time. See the dates below:
8/5 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
8/7 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
8/8 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
8/10 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
8/11 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
8/13 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
8/14 - Scranton, PA - The Pavilion at Montage Mountain
8/17 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/18 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
8/20 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8/21 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
8/24 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
8/25 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
8/27 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
8/28 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
8/31 - Detroit, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
9/2 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
9/3 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
9/5 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre - St. Louis, MO
9/6 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater
9/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
9/11 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
9/12 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
9/14 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
9/15 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
9/18 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
9/19 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
9/21 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
9/23 - Louisville, KY - Louder Than Life ( Festival Date)
