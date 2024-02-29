Born of Osiris Stream 'A Mind Short Circuiting' Visualizer

(Cosa Nostra) Born of Osiris have released their new single "A Mind Short Circuiting" and the official visualizer (via Sumerian Records). The song follows their previous single "Torchbearer".

Speaking about the track, the band shared: "'A Mind Short Circuiting' embodies the essence of our roots. The combination of ethereal melodies with down-tuned guitars has helped inspire lyrics that evoke darker emotions. We are sure that our OG fans will appreciate this one."

North American fans have their chance to see the band's incredible live show on the upcoming Angels & Villains Tour, co-headlining with Attila and with Traitors, Extortionist, and Not Enough Space as support.

The Angels & Villains Tour USA 2024:

4/12 - Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom

4/13 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's Entertainment Center

4/14 - Columbus, OH @ King of Clubs

4/15 - Buffalo, NY @ Iron Works

4/16 - New Kensington, PA @ Preserving Underground

4/18 - Worcester, MA @ The Palladium (Upstairs)

4/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Monarch

4/20 - Reading, PA @ Reverb

4/21 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

4/23 - Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

4/24 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

4/25 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

4/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

4/27 - Tampa, FL @ The Ritz

4/29 - Baton Rouge, LA @ Varsity Theater

5/01 - Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock

5/03 - Oklahoma City, OK @ 89th St. Collective

5/04 - Austin, TX @ Come and Take It Live

5/05 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

5/07 - Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey Theater

5/08 - Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

5/09 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

5/10 - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

5/11 - Los Angeles, CA @ 1720

5/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom

5/14 - Portland, OR @ Bossanova Ballroom

5/15 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

5/17 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

5/18 - Englewood, CO @ Gothic Theatre

5/20 - St. Lous, MO @ Red Flag

5/21 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

5/22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

5/23 - Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theater

5/24 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave II

5/25 - Chicago, IL @ Bottom Lounge

5/26 - Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom

