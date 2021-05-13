.

Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 05-13-2021

Dead Company tour poster

The news Grateful Dead fans have been waiting for is here. Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for a U.S. tour.

The all-star band featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will be launching the trek on August 16th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

The tour will cross the U.S. with multiple nights in select markets before wrapping things up in Los Angeles with a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl that concludes on Halloween night.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at Noon local time. See the dates below:

Dead & Company 2021 Tour:


Mon-Aug-16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
Wed-Aug-18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Fri-Aug-20 - New York, NY - Citi Field
Sat-Aug-21 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank Park
Mon-Aug-23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
Wed-Aug-25 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri-Aug-27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sat-Aug-28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Thu-Sep-02 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Fri-Sep-03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Sun-Sep-05 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity Theatre
Tue-Sep-07 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri-Sep-10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat-Sep-11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
Mon-Sep-13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Wed-Sep-15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Fri-Sep-17 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Sat-Sep-18 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field
Wed-Oct-06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Thu-Oct-07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Mon-Oct-11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
Tue-Oct-12 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
Thu-Oct-14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
Fri-Oct-15 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented
by Huntsman
Fri-Oct-22 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Sat-Oct-23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green Amphitheater
Mon-Oct-25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
Wed-Oct-27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Fri-Oct-29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sat-Oct-30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
Sun-Oct-31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

