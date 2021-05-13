Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour

The news Grateful Dead fans have been waiting for is here. Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for a U.S. tour.
The all-star band featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will be launching the trek on August 16th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.
The tour will cross the U.S. with multiple nights in select markets before wrapping things up in Los Angeles with a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl that concludes on Halloween night.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at Noon local time. See the dates below:
