Dead & Company Announce U.S. Summer Tour

The news Grateful Dead fans have been waiting for is here. Dead & Company have announced that they will be returning to the road this summer for a U.S. tour.

The all-star band featuring Mickey Hart, Bill Kreutzmann, John Mayer, and Bob Weir, with Oteil Burbridge and Jeff Chimenti, will be launching the trek on August 16th in Raleigh, NC at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park.

The tour will cross the U.S. with multiple nights in select markets before wrapping things up in Los Angeles with a three night stand at the Hollywood Bowl that concludes on Halloween night.



Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 21 at Noon local time. See the dates below:

Dead & Company 2021 Tour:

Mon-Aug-16 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music ParkWed-Aug-18 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube LiveFri-Aug-20 - New York, NY - Citi FieldSat-Aug-21 - Philadelphia, PA - Citizens Bank ParkMon-Aug-23 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center for the ArtsWed-Aug-25 - Darien, NY - Darien Lake AmphitheaterFri-Aug-27 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts CenterSat-Aug-28 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark StadiumThu-Sep-02 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity CenterFri-Sep-03 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity CenterSun-Sep-05 - Hartford, CT - The Xfinity TheatreTue-Sep-07 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music CenterFri-Sep-10 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music TheatreSat-Sep-11 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music CenterMon-Sep-13 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STLWed-Sep-15 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music CenterFri-Sep-17 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley FieldSat-Sep-18 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley FieldWed-Oct-06 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial AmphitheatreThu-Oct-07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union AmphitheatreMon-Oct-11 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music PavilionTue-Oct-12 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at LakewoodThu-Oct-14 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis PavilionFri-Oct-15 - Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presentedby HuntsmanFri-Oct-22 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green AmphitheaterSat-Oct-23 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler's Green AmphitheaterMon-Oct-25 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin PavilionWed-Oct-27 - San Diego, CA - North Island Credit Union AmphitheatreFri-Oct-29 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlSat-Oct-30 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood BowlSun-Oct-31 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

Related Stories

Dead & Company May Expand Playing In The Sand After Sell Out

Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Webcast Announced

Dead & Company Bringing Back Playing In The Sand

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66 2020 In Review

Dead & Company Answered Covid-19 With Weekly Streaming Series 2020 In Review

Dead & Company Release Hollywood Bowl Show

No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now

Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night

News > Dead Company



