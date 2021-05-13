Whitehall have released a music video for their song "Two Eight Ten," which was directed by Preston Dunnavant, who produced the band's latest album "Swordfish Catcher".
Paddy McKiernan had this to say about the track, "'Two Eight Ten' started as a little melody I would sing in my head for about 3 months and then one afternoon it just wrote itself,.
"All my dissatisfaction, tired-feelings, isolation, and a dash of anger turned into this cathartic album closer. We knew it'd be the last song on the record as soon as we finished- to us it's always felt like the end of a long, stressful day." Watch the video below:
Whitehall Announce Free Record Release Livestream
Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest- Mastodon- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
Former Skid Row Singer Hospitalized For Liver Failure- Alex Van Halen Tributes Eddie- Chris Cornell Family Settles Lawsuit With Doctor Over His Death- Greta Van Fleet- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Switchfoot Release 'i need you (to be wrong)' Video
Modern English Release 'I Melt With You' Lockdown and Announce Tour
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour
Chase Rice To Perform Drinkin' Beer. Talkin' God. Amen. On Jimmy Kimmel
Whitehall Premiere 'Two Eight Ten' Video
KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden
Singled Out: Rhett Repko's Late Nights
Rammstein Add Four New Dates To Stadium Tour