Whitehall Get Pensive With 'Lost and Found'

(Earshot) Brooklyn, NY (by way of Charleston, SC) indie rockers Whitehall have released a fresh new single titled "Lost and Found." The song comes on the heels of their recent stand-alone single "Shadow of Your Wall," and their Enci Records label debut, 'Maizy,' which was produced by Kevin Ratterman (My Morning Jacket, White Reaper).

Whitehall had this to say about the new track, "Lost and Found is one of the more pensive songs we have ever written. We almost wanted it to sound like it has a little dust on it, and our first experiment with a melodeon (we think thats what its called) serves to blow off some of that dust and bring the listener into the more upbeat outro feeling some mixture of warmth and unease all at once. It's both about ego loss and the struggle to reparent yourself as a new stage of life approaches fast."

The first leg of Whitehall's headline tour wrapped at the end of September, and leg two begins on October 26. Stream the music video for "Lost and Found' below:

