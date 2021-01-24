Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album

Single art courtesy Big Picture Media

Indie rockers Whitehall have released a video for their new single "Capsize". The track comes from their forthcoming album, "Swordfish Catcher," which is due out April 2nd.

They had this to say about the song, "'Capsize' is the evil twin of our previous single 'Good Guy'" - it's all about doing wrong and knowing it but not caring enough to change. The song follows the narrator's confessions of misgivings, allowing it to live in the space between remorse and recovery."

Singer Paddy McKiernan said of the album,, "We wrote Swordfish Catcher as a deep dive into everything we were feeling at the time - new relationships, old ones, and beginning to tour regularly.

"We were excited and optimistic but still wary and anxious. All of those emotions coexisted and combined into the record's landscape. This is our account of exploring new territories and finding deeper understanding in familiar ones." Watch the new video below:

Related Stories

More Whitehall News