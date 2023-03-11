Whitehall Face Inner Conflict and Confusion Head-On With 'Pull'

(Earshot) Brooklyn, NY (by way of Charleston, SC) indie rockers Whitehall have released "Pull" the latest single off their upcoming Enci Records label debut, 'Maizy' out May 5th on Enci Records.
According to the band, "Pull" represents a time when everyday stresses manifested into anxiety-driven dreams with a common theme of being torn between multiple directions. Sonically, the song hopes to achieve a sense of duality and indecision."
Since forming in a college dorm room in 2014, Whitehall has released a pair of albums, along with their most recent 'Garden Song' EP, which debuted in 2022.
Whitehall's ability to combine danceable beats with introspective themes is a testament to their talent and creativity. They have a way of inspiring both the body and the mind, leaving listeners feeling energized and empowered.
Having toured as direct support for Goo Goo Dolls in 2022, the band has just completed a run with Arlie and The Sewing Club. Watch for more touring in the months ahead.
Whitehall Premiere 'Two Eight Ten' Video
Whitehall Announce Free Record Release Livestream
Whitehall Release 'Capsize' Video and Announce Album
