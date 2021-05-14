(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live performance video of "Stardust Chords", a track from their recently-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."
The group recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. The project reflects the band's spiritual and intellectual growth, increased awareness of the inequalities plaguing the modern world, and deep empathy for what other people are going through.
"We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by many things, and we were unaware of a lot of things," says drummer Danny Wagner. "And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of 'normal' changed."
"I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place," adds bassist Sam Kiszka. "Everything - our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We've gained a larger understanding of why we're all here."
"The Battle At Garden's Gate" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, following a No. 3 launch of 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Watch the video below: here.
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Candlelight Sessions' In New Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock Trip The Light Fantastic In New Video
Greta Van Fleet Release Live 'Built By Nations' Video
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album
Greta Van Fleet's' 'The Battle At Garden's Gate' Streaming Online
Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel
Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer- Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville- Lacuna Coil- more
Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more
Megadeth Address David Ellefson Controversy- Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album- Alice Cooper Leads Monsters Of Rock Cruise Lineup- more
Foo Fighters Jam AC/DC Classic With Brian Johnson-Megadeth's David Ellefson Denies Grooming Allegation- Evanescence and Halestorm Launching Arena Tour- KK's Priest- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man
Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine' Visualizer
Lacuna Coil Rock 'Apocalypse' In New Video
Signal Hill Preview The EPs With 'Celadon' Video
Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video
Peter Frampton Joins Joe Bonamassa In Nerdville
Singled Out: Dan Rodriguez's Passenger
Music Festivals Return With Lynyrd Skynyrd, Brad Paisley and Luke Bryan
Cradle Of Filth Welcome New Member