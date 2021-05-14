Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet are streaming a live performance video of "Stardust Chords", a track from their recently-released album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

The group recorded their second full-length studio set in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. The project reflects the band's spiritual and intellectual growth, increased awareness of the inequalities plaguing the modern world, and deep empathy for what other people are going through.

"We realized that while growing up, we had been shielded by many things, and we were unaware of a lot of things," says drummer Danny Wagner. "And then we were thrown out into this huge world, and it was a bit of a culture shock at first. But as we started to travel a lot, meet new and different people and experience different cultures, our definition of 'normal' changed."

"I suppose that everything has changed except what got us here in the first place," adds bassist Sam Kiszka. "Everything - our perception of the world, perception of life itself, what it means to be an artist, what it means to be part of a beautiful, gorgeous society. We've gained a larger understanding of why we're all here."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" debuted at No. 7 on the US Billboard 200, following a No. 3 launch of 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army." Watch the video below: here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

