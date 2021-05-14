Nine Inch Nails To Headline Riot Fest 2021

Riot Fest organizers have announced that Nine Inch Nails will be headlining this summer's installment of the festival and My Chemical Romance will headline in 2022.

This year's event will be taking place on September 17th, 18th and 19th at Douglass Park in Chicago, IL and will also feature headline performances from The Smashing Pumpkins and Run The Jewels.

Additional acts have been added including Faith No More, a recently reunited Mr. Bungle, DEVO, NOFX, Dinosaur Jr., The Ghost Inside, Motion City Soundtrack, and more.

Looking ahead to next year, organizers have tapped My Chemical Romance as the first headliner for Riot Fest 2022 that will run from September 16th through 18th.



