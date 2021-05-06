.

Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons Perform Fleetwood Mac Classic

Bruce Henne | 05-06-2021

Fleetwood Mac video still

(hennemusic) Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Billy Gibbons of ZZ Top can be seen performing the 1969 Fleetwood Mac classic, "Oh Well, Part 1", in the latest video from the newly-released 2020 all-star concert tribute to the band's founder, Peter Green.

The pair of rockers - who also delivered "Rattlessake Shake" at London's Palladium - were featured among a lineup that included Christine McVie, David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Kirk Hammett, Bill Wyman, John Mayll, Zak Starkey, Noel Gallagher and original Fleetwood Mac guitarist Jeremy Spencer, among others.

"The concert was a celebration of those early blues days where we all began," says Fleetwood, "and it's important to recognize the profound impact Peter and the early Fleetwood Mac had on the world of music. Peter was my greatest mentor and it gave me such joy to pay tribute to his incredible talent.

"I was honored to be sharing the stage with some of the many artists Peter has inspired over the years and who share my great respect for this remarkable musician. 'Then Play On'..."

The Mick Fleetwood And Friends event took place just five months before Green passed away in his sleep on July 25 at the age of 73. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

News > Fleetwood Mac

