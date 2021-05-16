Knifes Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Scammers'

Knifes have released a lyric video for their new single "Scammers". The track comes from the trio's forthcoming second EP "Regression To The Mean".

The sophomore effort is scheduled to hit stores on June 11th. Frontman Ben Young had this to say, "You know that feeling when everything in you is telling you to run away in fear, but you don't?.

"That's what 'Scammers' is about, but from the perspective of a gentlemanly serial killer that is full of charm, a la Ted Bundy." Watch the lyric video below:

