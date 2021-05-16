.

Knifes Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Scammers'

Keavin Wiggins | 05-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Knifes

Knifes have released a lyric video for their new single "Scammers". The track comes from the trio's forthcoming second EP "Regression To The Mean".

The sophomore effort is scheduled to hit stores on June 11th. Frontman Ben Young had this to say, "You know that feeling when everything in you is telling you to run away in fear, but you don't?.

"That's what 'Scammers' is about, but from the perspective of a gentlemanly serial killer that is full of charm, a la Ted Bundy." Watch the lyric video below:


Related Stories


Knifes Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Scammers'

News > Knifes

advertisement
Day In Rock

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misdonduct Accusations- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour- Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover- more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

KISS Stars Slam Rock Hall For Snubbing Iron Maiden- Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour- Dead & Company Summer Tour- Atreyu- Music Festivals Return- more

Foo Fighters In and Iron Maiden Out At Rock Hall- Korn And Staind Announce Summer Tour- KK's Priest Unleash Hellfire Thunderbolt With New Video- New Mastodon Song- more

Reviews

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

boWsER - Whispers From the Wicker Man

Reggae Party: Kash'd Out

advertisement
Latest News

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misdonduct Accusations

Hamish Anderson Unplugs For 'Morning Light'

Knifes Share Lyric Video For New Song 'Scammers'

Goo Goo Dolls Share INXS Cover From Forthcoming 'Rarities' Album

Cane Hill Release 'Blood & Honey' Video

Singled Out: Resolve's Seasick Sailor

Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour

Chunk! No, Captain Chunk! Get 'Bitter' With New Video