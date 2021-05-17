Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour

Kings Of Leon will be returning to the road this summer for the When You See Yourself Tour that will visit over 20 cities across the U.S. and will feature support from Cold War Kids.
The tour is set to launch on August 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will conclude on October 3rd in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.
Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett had this to say about joining the trek, "We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let's go!" See the dates below:
August 3, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
August 5, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 7, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
August 8, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
August 10, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 12, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 13, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 15, 2021
August 17, 2021
August 19, 2021 - Clarkston, MI
Bridgeport, CT
Cuyahoga Falls, OH - DTE Energy Music Theatre
Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
Blossom Music Center
August 20, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI
August 22, 2021 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 24, 2021 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 25, 2021 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 27, 2021 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 29, 2021 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion
August 31, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
September 03, 2021 - Snowmass Village, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience
September 15, 2021 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater
September 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
September 18, 2021 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman
September 21, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
September 23, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
September 24, 2021 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival
October 1, 2021 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
October 3, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
About Kings of Leon
