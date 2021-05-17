Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour

Kings Of Leon will be returning to the road this summer for the When You See Yourself Tour that will visit over 20 cities across the U.S. and will feature support from Cold War Kids.

The tour is set to launch on August 3rd in West Palm Beach, FL at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre and will conclude on October 3rd in Ridgefield, WA at the Sunlight Supply Amphitheater.



Cold War Kids frontman Nathan Willett had this to say about joining the trek, "We are so excited to open for Kings of Leon on tour all over the US! Like- thrilled beyond belief, losing our minds about it! Let's go!" See the dates below:

August 3, 2021 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

August 5, 2021 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 7, 2021 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

August 8, 2021 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 10, 2021 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 12, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 13, 2021 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 15, 2021

August 17, 2021

August 19, 2021 - Clarkston, MI

Bridgeport, CT

Cuyahoga Falls, OH - DTE Energy Music Theatre

Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

Blossom Music Center

August 20, 2021 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheater CHI

August 22, 2021 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 24, 2021 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 25, 2021 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 27, 2021 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 29, 2021 - Camden, NJ - BB&T Pavilion

August 31, 2021 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

September 03, 2021 - Snowmass Village, CO - Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience

September 15, 2021 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 17, 2021 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

September 18, 2021 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Presented by Huntsman

September 21, 2021 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

September 23, 2021 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

September 24, 2021 - Dana Point, CA - Ohana Festival

October 1, 2021 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

October 3, 2021 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater



About Kings of Leon



