Kings Of Leon Throw Ultimate Celebration Party For Wrexham AFC

(fcc) Kings of Leon rocked back-to-back sold out shows this weekend in Wrexham, UK attracting over 40,000 fans. The English Football club closed out their month-long celebration with the highly anticipated concerts.
The band pulled out all the stops performing expansive sets of back-to-back hits including "Sex on Fire," "Use Somebody," "Waste A Moment" and many more.
The Grammy Award-winning group's shows at The Racecourse Ground, Wrexham on May 27th and May 28th marked the stadium's first major sold out concerts in recent years.
The shows were previously announced by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney via Instagram, with May 28th declared as the official celebration party in Wrexham.
Several footballers gathered at the Racecourse to take part in the celebration and watch Kings of Leon's historic performance.
