Kings Of Leon Return With Two New Song and Announce Album

After teasing fans via social media, Kings Of Leon have shared two brand new songs and have announced that they will be releasing their new album "When You See Yourself", on March 5th.
The new record is the follow-up to the band's 2016 album "Walls" and was produced by Markus Dravs (Arcade Fire, Coldplay, Florence + the Machine) at Blackbird Studios in Nashville.
The band has shared a music video for "The Bandit", which is the lead single from the new album and they also streaming another new track called "100,000".
Here is the tracklisting: "When You See Yourself, Are You Far Away" - "The Bandit" - " 100,000 People" - "Stormy Weather" - "A Wave" - "Golden Restless Age" - "Time in Disguise" - "Supermarket" - "Claire and Eddie" - "Echoing" - "Fairytale".
Watch the video for "The Bandit" below and stream both tracks here.
