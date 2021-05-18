Black Sabbath Stream 'Hole In The Sky' From Sabotage Reissue

(hennemusic) Black Sabbath are streaming audio of their newly-remastered classic track, "Hole In The Sky", as the latest preview to the June 11 release of an expanded reissue of their 1975 album, "Sabotage."
Co-produced by guitarist Tony Iommi and Mike Butcher, the band's sixth studio set was a Top 10 record in their native UK and other parts of Europe while peaking at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200.
When Black Sabbath began recording the project in early 1975, they were embroiled in a protracted legal battle with a former manager and feeling sabotaged at every turn - which inspired the album's title.
The 4CD and 4LP Super Deluxe Editions present a remastered version of the original album alongside a complete live show recorded during the band's 1975 tour - including 13 previously-unreleased tracks, a bonus 7-inch with the single edit for "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Hole In The Sky" on the flipside (with artwork replicating the very rare Japanese release of the single), a 1975 Madison Square Garden replica concert book and Sabotage 1975 Tour color poster.
"Hole In The Sky" follows "Am I Going Insane (Radio)" and "Symptom Of The Universe" as the third preview of the forthcoming package. Stream it here.
