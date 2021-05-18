Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'

(hennemusic) Green Day have released a lyric video for their new single, "Pollyanna", in sync with news of rescheduled dates for their 2021 US tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer.
"Better days are looking up the road, and to celebrate we just dropped a brand new song," says Green Day. "Go listen to Pollyanna out everywhere now. Can't wait for Hella Mega Tour!"
The newly-announced update for the seven-week series sees a slightly different schedule, with four shows moving from the start to the end of the run, as well as new dates added in Columbus, OH and Milwaukee, WI. here.
