.

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup

Keavin Wiggins | 05-18-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Guns N' Roses event poster

Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters and Fleetwood Mac icon Stevie Nicks lead the lineup for the BottleRock Napa Valley Festival, which will be taking place on September 3-5 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa .

The festival will include over 80 artists including Miley Cyrus, Run The Jewels, Cage The Elephant, Young The Giant, Jimmy Eat World, North Mississippi Allstars and more.

"We're thrilled to be bringing live music back to the Napa Valley this fall, arguably the most beautiful time of the year in wine country," said Dave Graham of BottleRock Napa Valley.

"We are happy to reward our loyal fans with a lineup that once again features a wide variety of genres, combining legendary performers with up-and-coming bands and some of the most-talked-about artists in the world."

Related Stories


Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses, Volbeat, In Flames Lead Festival Lineup

Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour

Guns N' Roses Share Six Song Video From Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses Share Six Song Video From Reunion Tour

Guns N' Roses Offshoot Hookers & Blow Reveal Album Details

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival

Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song

Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release

News > Guns N' Roses

advertisement
Day In Rock

Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more

Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more

Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more

Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more

Reviews

Maia Sharp - Mercy Rising

MorleyView Sweet's Andy Scott

Neofilis Nebulosa - EP 1

The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020

On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)

advertisement
Latest News

Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates

R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup

Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour

Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500

Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions

Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues

Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'