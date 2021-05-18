Organizers of the Lollapalooza festival have announced that the event will be returning this summer at full capacity on July 29-August 1, 2021 at Grant Park in Chicago and the lineup will be revealed on Wednesday (May 19th).
Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot had this to say, "Here in Chicago, the word 'Lollapalooza' has always been synonymous with summer, great music and four days of unforgettable fun - which made last year's decision to postpone it all the more difficult.
"Now, less than a year later and armed with a vaccine that is safe, effective and widely available, we are able to bring back one of our city's most iconic summer music festivals.
"I want to thank the Lollapalooza team for working closely with the City to create a reopening strategy that prioritizes safety and can't wait to see festivalgoers return to Grant Park this summer."
Journey To Reportedly Headline Lollapalooza Festival
Jane's Addiction Reunite For Lollapalooza Stream
Chris Cornell's Daughter Sings Pearl Jam Classic For Lollapalooza Livestream
Lollapalooza Going Virtual This Year With Free Lolla2020
Lollapalooza 2020 Officially Canceled and Going Virtual
Guns N' Roses' Postponed Lollapalooza Shows Rescheduled
Guns N' Roses Lead Lollapalooza South America Lineups
Greta Van Fleet's Lollapalooza Brazil Performance Goes Online
The Strokes, Twenty One Pilots Lead Lollapalooza Paris Lineup
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
Motley Crue, Def Leppard and Poison Stadium Tour Postponed- Greta Van Fleet Rock 'Stardust Chords' In New Video- Fear Factory Share 'Fuel Injected Suicide Machine'- more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Death Cab For Cutie Announce Amphitheater Dates
R.E.M. Announce Radio Free Europe 40th Anniversary Reissue
Lamb Of God Lead ShipRocked 2022 Cruise Lineup
Shinedown Announce U.S. Fall Tour
Jimmie Allen To Sing National Anthem At Indianapolis 500
Greta Van Fleet Stream 'Tears Of Rain' Video From Candlelight Sessions
Anthrax Record Among The Living As 40th Anniversary Series Continues
Green Day Stream New Single 'Pollyanna'