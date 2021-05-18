Royal Blood To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live

(hennemusic) Royal Blood will perform on ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight Tuesday, May 18th. The duo of bassist/singer Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher are making the rounds to promote their newly-released third album, "Typhoons."
The pair produced most of the follow-up to 2017's "How Did We Get So Dark?" themselves, with some additional work handled by Paul Epworth and Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme.
"Typhoons" recently earned Royal Blood their third UK chart-topper by outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined to claim the biggest opening week for a British act in 2021 so far. here.
