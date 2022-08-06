Creedence Clearwater Revival 1970 Royal Albert Hall Concert And Film Coming

Vinyl package promo

(hennemusic) Creedence Clearwater Revival will release a pair of projects detailing their legendary 1970 show at London's Royal Albert Hall. The April 14, 1970 performance at the famed London venue - which took place just four days after The Beatles announced their breakup - saw the California band deliver hit after hit from three studio albums issued in less than a year: "Bayou Country", "Green River" and "Willie And The Poor Boys", and their self-titled 1968 debut.

Due September 16, "Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall" presents audio of the full concert. After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell.

The concert will be available in multiple formats, including 180-gram vinyl, CD, cassette tape, and via digital platforms including in hi-res and Dolby® ATMOS immersive audio formats.

The live recording will be released simultaneously alongside the documentary concert feature film, "Travelin' Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall."

Directed by Bob Smeaton (The Beatles Anthology and Jimi Hendrix Band of Gypsys) and narrated by actor Jeff Bridges, the film takes viewers from the band's earliest years together in El Cerrito, CA through their meteoric rise to fame. Featuring a wealth of unseen footage, "Travelin' Band" culminates with the band's show at the Royal Albert Hall-marking the only concert footage of the original CCR lineup to be released in its entirety.

Get more details and stream audio of "Bad Moon Rising" from the 1970 concert

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

New Creedence Clearwater Revival 'Travelin' Band' Video Released

Creedence Clearwater Revival Announce Royal Albert Hall Concert Documentary

Creedence Clearwater Revival Long Lost 1970 Recordings Set For Release

Creedence Clearwater Revival Scored Their Very First No. 1 Single 2021 In Review

Creedence Clearwater Revival Music and Merch

News > Creedence Clearwater Revival