Royal & the Serpent Completes Happiness Is An Inside Job With 'No Regrets' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 10-28-2022

Royal No Regrets art
Alt pop artist Royal & the Serpent has released a music video for the song "No Regrets" to celebrate the arrival of the new 5-song project, "Happiness is An Inside Job".

She had this to say about "No Regrets", "That song came from complaining about something my therapist said that pissed me off. I very much believe in seeking help through therapy, but I wanted to write about how sometimes I need to figure things out on my own.

"It's about how if I just trust myself and live my life to the fullest extent, then everything will be all right." Watch the video below:

