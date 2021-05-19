Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup

The Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey lead the lineup of over 185 artists who will be performing on over eight stages at this year's Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

The annual event returns this year to Grant Park in Chicago and will run from July 29th through August 1st. Other rock artist taking part will include Limp Bizkit, Young The Giant, Angels & Airwaves, and Jimmy Eat World.

The lineup features mostly artists outside the rock circle and is led by Tyler, The Creator, Miley Cyrus, DaBaby, Marshmello, Illenium, Megan Thee Stallion, and .Roddy Ricch.

4-Day General Admission Tickets, 4-Day GA+ Tickets, 4-Day VIP Tickets, 4-Day Platinum Tickets and Official Hotel Packages became available today and single day tickets will go on sale at a later date.



