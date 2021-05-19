Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is debuting a video for her cover of the Pearl Jam classic, "Daughter", a track from her newly-released debut solo album, "You And Me."
Wilson originally recorded the track for Netflix's "I Am All Girls." "I initially recorded 'Daughter' for the film, a powerful story about sex trafficking in South Africa," explains Wilson. "I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women's perspective also mirror the power of the girls' untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them."
"Daughter" was the second single from Pearl Jam's 1993 album, "Vs." The song is one of a few covers featured on the "You And Me" record, alongside tracks first recorded by Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Garfunkel, and the Cranberries, and a mix of new material.
Wilson recorded the project in her California home studio while working remotely with band members and special guests Liv Warfield, Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan and Taylor Hawkins. Watch the video here.
Heart's Nancy Wilson To Perform With Seattle Symphony
Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute
Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releases 'You And Me' Video
Heart's Nancy Wilson Streams 'You And Me' Title Track
Heart's Nancy Wilson Details Debut Solo Album 'You And Me'
Heart's Nancy Wilson Teams With Epiphone For New Signature Guitar
Heart's Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Bruce Springsteen Cover
Heart's Nancy Wilson Releasing Debut Solo Album
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Alice Cooper And Ace Frehley Announce U.S. Tour- Weezer, Fall Out Boy, and Green Day Stadium Tour- Kings Of Leon To Launch When You See Yourself Tour- more
Saves The Day's Chris Conley Addresses Abuse, Misconduct Accusations- Jason Aldean To Launch The Back In The Saddle Tour- Joe Bonamassa Announces Summer Tour more
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Angels & Airwaves Reveal Tom DeLonge Directed 'Euphoria' Video
Foo Fighters, Post Malone and Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup
Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle
KISS Announce Rescheduled Euro Farewell Tour Dates
Royal Blood's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online
Heaven & Earth Return With 'Drive' Video
Duran Duran Release 'Invisible' Video And Announce Album