Nancy Wilson Shares Video For Cover Of Pearl Jam Classic

(hennemusic) Heart guitarist Nancy Wilson is debuting a video for her cover of the Pearl Jam classic, "Daughter", a track from her newly-released debut solo album, "You And Me."

Wilson originally recorded the track for Netflix's "I Am All Girls." "I initially recorded 'Daughter' for the film, a powerful story about sex trafficking in South Africa," explains Wilson. "I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women's perspective also mirror the power of the girls' untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them."

"Daughter" was the second single from Pearl Jam's 1993 album, "Vs." The song is one of a few covers featured on the "You And Me" record, alongside tracks first recorded by Bruce Springsteen, Simon & Garfunkel, and the Cranberries, and a mix of new material.

Wilson recorded the project in her California home studio while working remotely with band members and special guests Liv Warfield, Sammy Hagar, Duff McKagan and Taylor Hawkins. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

