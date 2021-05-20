Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert

(hennemusic) Aerosmith are sharing an update on plans for a 50th anniversary concert event in their hometown of Boston, MA, moving the special event to 2022.

Previously set for September of last year but shut down due to the pandemic, the show - with guests Extreme - will see the legendary rockers take the stage at Fenway Park as part of their milestone celebrations recognizing the 1970 formation of the group.

"We wanted to let you know that our 50th Anniversary Fenway show is moving to Thursday, September 8, 2022," says Aerosmith. "While we know that means you have to wait a bit longer, we feel confident this is the right move in order to ensure we give you all the show you deserve for everyone who has held onto their ticket to see this show.

"All tickets will be valid for the new dates ...check your emails for more details. We can't wait to rock with you all!" Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

