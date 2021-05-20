Def Leppard Streaming Rare B-Side Song

(hennemusic) Def Leppard are sharing the rare 2002 b-side, "10 Times Bigger Than Love", as a preview to the June 11th release of their forthcoming Volume Three box set.

Featured as part of the b-sides collection on the forthcoming 6CD and 9 LP versions of the package, the song was originally one of the extra tracks included with the "Long, Long Way To Go" single from the group's eighth studio album, "X."

"Volume Three"will contain all recordings from the band in the 2000′s, including 2002's "X", 2006's "Yeah!" and 2008's "Songs From The Sparkle Lounge" - with all three making their vinyl debut in 2021.

"X" was a Top 15 record in both the US and the band's native UK. Def Leppard launched the archival series with "Volume One" in 2018, which was followed by "Volume Two" in 2019. Stream the rarity here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

