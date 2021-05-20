The Who's Roger Daltrey Announce Live And Kicking Tour

The Who's frontman Roger Daltrey has announced that he will be launching a special solo trek dubbed the Live And Kicking Tour this summer and has revealed the initial dates.

The band's official site announced the solo trek and shared that Roger will be joined by members of The Who's touring band for the series of dates this summer.

Daltrey will be performing Who hits, along with some rarities and some of his solo hits. The first three dates have been announced with the promise of more dates still to come. See the initial dates below:

Saturday August 21: Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys, Stateline, NV.

Wednesday September 1: Northern Quest Resort & Casino, Spokane, WA.

Friday September 3: Washington State Fair, Puyallup, WA.



