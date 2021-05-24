Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are sharing a previously-unreleased "early version" of their 1996 single, "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."

"So usually we would have one or two songs per album where we would record the music and not have any vocal ideas to accompany us," drummer Eric Kretz tells Stereogum. "With this early version of 'Trippin,' Scott had the rhythm tracks to work off of and this was his first day at singing the song. I really enjoy hearing him trying to work out the tongue twisting verse lyrics that are such a great counter rhythm to the music in the verses."

"Trippin'" followed "Big Bang Baby" as the second single from the album, which debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

Due July 23, the expanded 2021 reissue will feature a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14, 1997. Stream the track here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

