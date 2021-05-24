Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic

(hennemusic) The Stone Temple Pilots are sharing a previously-unreleased "early version" of their 1996 single, "Trippin' On A Hole In A Paper Heart", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their third album, "Tiny Music...Songs From The Vatican Gift Shop."
"So usually we would have one or two songs per album where we would record the music and not have any vocal ideas to accompany us," drummer Eric Kretz tells Stereogum. "With this early version of 'Trippin,' Scott had the rhythm tracks to work off of and this was his first day at singing the song. I really enjoy hearing him trying to work out the tongue twisting verse lyrics that are such a great counter rhythm to the music in the verses."
"Trippin'" followed "Big Bang Baby" as the second single from the album, which debuted and peaked at No. 4 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.
Due July 23, the expanded 2021 reissue will feature a remastered version of the original album, alternate versions and mixes of several of the songs, and a complete concert taped at the Club La Vela in Panama City Beach, Florida, on March 14, 1997. Stream the track here.
Stone Temple Pilots Expand 'Tiny Music' For 25th Anniversary
Stone Temple Pilots To Livestream Purple Album Performance
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Opening Track From Core Album Livestream Concert
Stone Temple Pilots To Play Core Album In Full For Livestream
Nickelback, Stone Temple Pilots Summer Tour Canceled
Bush, Live and Stone Temple Pilots Reschedule Tour
Stone Temple Pilots Stream Perdida Track 'Miles Away'
Stone Temple Pilots Stream 'Perdida' Title Track
Stone Temple Pilots Cancel Tour Due To Injury
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations
Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour
Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory
Royal Blood Share Orchestral Version Of 'Limbo'
Stone Temple Pilots Share Early Version Of 1996 Classic
Tesla Announce New 2021 Live Dates