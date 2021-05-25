Metallica celebrating the Month Of Giving by reprising their "#MetallicaMondays for one night only this week with a special full concert stream via their YouTube channel and Facebook page.
The band streamed their September 6, 2018 stop of the WorldWired Tour at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, which included a rare performance of "The Unforgiven III".
The stream was a benefit for the band's the All Within My Hands Month Of Giving which will aid Feeding America and Direct Relief. The original MetallicaMondays streams last year raised over $100,000. Watch the special off installment below:
Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup
Metallica, Korn and Nine In Nails Lead Louder Thank Life Lineup
Metallica Collaborated On Over 10 Songs Over Zoom For New Album
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Recruited By Santana For New Album
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup
MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance
Singled Out: Set Into Motion's Only A Sith Deals In Absolutes
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations
Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour
Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour
Dave Grohl To Co-Host The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon
KISS Preview A&E Biography: KISStory