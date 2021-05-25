.

MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance

Keavin Wiggins | 05-25-2021

Metallica video still

Metallica celebrating the Month Of Giving by reprising their "#MetallicaMondays for one night only this week with a special full concert stream via their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

The band streamed their September 6, 2018 stop of the WorldWired Tour at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, which included a rare performance of "The Unforgiven III".

The stream was a benefit for the band's the All Within My Hands Month Of Giving which will aid Feeding America and Direct Relief. The original MetallicaMondays streams last year raised over $100,000. Watch the special off installment below:


