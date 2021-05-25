Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is launching the fourth season of his podcast series, Digging Deep, with a look back at a track from his 2017 album, "Carry Fire."
Joined by co-host Matt Everitt, Plant discusses what a touring musician does when he can't go on tour, as well as some of the musical rarities and curios that he uncovered at home during lockdown.
The pair also focus in on "Bluebirds Over The Mountain"; written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year, the Led Zeppelin rocker brought in Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde for his own version.
Plant's second studio release with The Sensational Space Shifters - following 2014's "Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar" - "Carry Fire" peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts and the Top 10 in several other countries.
Inspired by the podcast series, Plant released a collection of songs, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", last fall; the project presented 30 songs from the singer's extensive solo career and includes three previously-unreleased tracks.
Plant recently announced a series of UK live shows with his new band, Saving Grace; the 2021 series will open in Tenbury Wells on June 22, and include appearances at the Black Deer Festival in June and the Underneath The Stars Festival in late July. Stream season kickoff episode and "Bluebirds Over The Mountain" here.
Robert Plant Announces Saving Grace Summer Tour
Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival
Led Zeppelin's Robert Plant Almost Gave Up Music 2020 In Review
Robert Plant Digs Deep For 'Tall Cool One'
Robert Plant Shares New Episode Of Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant and Patty Griffin Share Collaboration Cover
Robert Plant Revisits Cover Of Tim Buckley Classic
Robert Plant Revisits 29 Palms On Digging Deep Podcast
Robert Plant Launches New Season Of Digging Deep
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup- MetallicaMondays Special Featured Rare Live Performance- Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- more
Megadeth Fire David Ellefson Amid Allegations- Greta Van Fleet Announce Strange Horizons Tour- Rammstein Expand North American Stadium Tour- Dave Grohl- KISStory- more
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas- more
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
Slash And Matt Sorum Were Approached To Join The Compulsions
Anthrax Revisit I'm The Man For 40th Anniversary Video Series
Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast
Heart Singer Ann Wilson Releases EP Of Early Recordings
August Burns Red Launching Leveler 10-Year Anniversary Tour
Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Recovering
Gemini Syndrome Announce U.S. Summer Tour
Slipknot, Megadeth, Lamb Of God Lead Knotfest Lineup