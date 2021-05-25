Robert Plant Launches Fourth Season Of Digging Deep Podcast

(hennemusic) Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is launching the fourth season of his podcast series, Digging Deep, with a look back at a track from his 2017 album, "Carry Fire."

Joined by co-host Matt Everitt, Plant discusses what a touring musician does when he can't go on tour, as well as some of the musical rarities and curios that he uncovered at home during lockdown.

The pair also focus in on "Bluebirds Over The Mountain"; written and recorded by Ersel Hickey in 1958 and made a hit by Ritchie Valens that same year, the Led Zeppelin rocker brought in Pretenders vocalist Chrissie Hynde for his own version.

Plant's second studio release with The Sensational Space Shifters - following 2014's "Lullaby and the Ceaseless Roar" - "Carry Fire" peaked at No. 14 on the US Billboard 200 while reaching No. 3 on the UK charts and the Top 10 in several other countries.

Inspired by the podcast series, Plant released a collection of songs, "Digging Deep: Subterranea", last fall; the project presented 30 songs from the singer's extensive solo career and includes three previously-unreleased tracks.

Plant recently announced a series of UK live shows with his new band, Saving Grace; the 2021 series will open in Tenbury Wells on June 22, and include appearances at the Black Deer Festival in June and the Underneath The Stars Festival in late July. Stream season kickoff episode and "Bluebirds Over The Mountain" here.

